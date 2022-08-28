Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 711.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $18.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.82. 1,886,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,136. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.