Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $29,774,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $21,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,532. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $731.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

