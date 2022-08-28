Cowen Increases Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $36.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

