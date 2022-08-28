CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,730.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $83,730.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00226295 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00442814 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

