CPUcoin Price Tops $0.0495 (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. CPUcoin has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $128,051.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CPUcoin
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CPUcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.