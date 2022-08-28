Cqs Us LLC Makes New $21.14 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.5% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

