Craig Hallum Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

