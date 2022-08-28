Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.