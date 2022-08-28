Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $71.99 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,965.39 or 0.99901443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025429 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

