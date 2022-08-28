Credits Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $24,299.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

