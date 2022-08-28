Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

