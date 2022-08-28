Critical Analysis: Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) & Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beazer Homes USA and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 8.76% 23.23% 8.56% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Second Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.14 billion 0.21 $122.02 million $5.92 2.48 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

