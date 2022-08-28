Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 5.7 %

FORM stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 336,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.