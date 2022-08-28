Crown Advisors Management Inc. Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.0 %

LOPE stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

