Crown Advisors Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises about 2.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $140.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.66.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

