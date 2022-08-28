CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.52 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.