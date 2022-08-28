CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 75.7% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $258,978.15 and $42.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00098630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00259556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.