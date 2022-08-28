CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $258,978.15 and $42.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00098630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00259556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

