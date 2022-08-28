cVault.finance Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $5,644.82 or 0.28192148 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $19,772.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084231 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

