CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

