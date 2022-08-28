CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
CytRx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.