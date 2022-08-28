CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

