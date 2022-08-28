Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.
Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies
In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last three months. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
See Also
