Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 48,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

