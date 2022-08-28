Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 396,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

