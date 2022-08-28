Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $124.97. 741,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

