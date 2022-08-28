DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $35,831.05 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.