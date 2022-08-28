Decentraland Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $101.50 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129436 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032836 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084103 BTC.
Decentraland Profile
Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,558,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,412,097 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decentraland Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.