Decentraland Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $101.50 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084103 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,558,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,412,097 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

