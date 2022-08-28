Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $328.45. 289,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.