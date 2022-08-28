DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,686.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,713,485 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.