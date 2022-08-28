Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 3.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $210,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.90. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.