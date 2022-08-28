Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.60 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.77.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

