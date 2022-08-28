Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE DELL traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 12,421,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.