Delta (DELTA) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delta coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Delta Profile

DELTA is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

