Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 152.1% in August

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 326,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,897. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

