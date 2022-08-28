Dev Protocol Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $396,072.31 and $397.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008714 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.