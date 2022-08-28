DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFIHY remained flat at $13.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

