DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFIHY remained flat at $13.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
