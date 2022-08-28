DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 181,836 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

