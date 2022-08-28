Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $251,434.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,018 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
