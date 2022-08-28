Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $251,434.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,018 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

