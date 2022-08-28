DinoX (DNXC) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One DinoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $622,799.45 and approximately $55,970.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826776 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.