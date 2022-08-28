Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TMC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 6,250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,955,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,564,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,378,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.