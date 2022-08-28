Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TMC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
