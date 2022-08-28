dKargo Price Down 3% This Week (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $47.19 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083071 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

