Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.80 million. Domo also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 27.8 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. Domo has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Domo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domo by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.