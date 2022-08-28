DragonVein (DVC) One Day Volume Tops $2,248.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,248.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,024.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00576978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00260963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020619 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.