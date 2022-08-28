Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY remained flat at $17.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Drax Group

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

