Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY remained flat at $17.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Featured Stories
