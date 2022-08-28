Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF opened at $14.43 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

