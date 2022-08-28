DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Trimmed by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.0 %

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DTM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.56. 538,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,126. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

