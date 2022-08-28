Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

DNB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

