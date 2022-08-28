DXdao Price Reaches $377.49 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. DXdao has a market cap of $18.62 million and $4,071.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $377.49 or 0.01894353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00483383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

