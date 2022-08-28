Dynamite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,672.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,576.76 and approximately $31,672.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00469703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.01889999 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

