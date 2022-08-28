Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -58,860.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.